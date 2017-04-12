25°
Laurie Daley front and centre in Tweed after flood

Aisling Brennan
| 12th Apr 2017 7:05 AM
LEGENDS: Laurie Daley and Paul Langmack with Paul and Peter O'Connor assessing the damage to their business in South Murwillumbah.
LEGENDS: Laurie Daley and Paul Langmack with Paul and Peter O'Connor assessing the damage to their business in South Murwillumbah. Pryce Allsop

AS the New South Wales Blues Origin team gets ready to train on the Tweed next month, coach Laurie Daley has assured Murwillumbah businesses the side is determined to lend a hand during the flood recovery.

Speaking at the Murwillumbah Chamber of Commerce's flood recovery breakfast on Friday, Mr Daley said the Blues will help out as much as they can. "We'll certainly contribute on the ground whether that's to help or put smiles on kids' faces,” Mr Daley said.

Mr Daley said it was important for everyone to keep their spirits high during this devastating time.

"We always talk about it as a football team, you need everyone to be pulling in the same direction,” he said.

"We know these are tough times and we know everyone's feeling that pain but the only way forward is to really stick solid, to work out a strong action plan for how you're going to move forward and really take it up.” Having toured the shire on Friday alongside Councillor Pryce Allsop and another League legend Paul Langmack, Mr Daley said it was important everyone keeps an eye on each other.

"Emotionally if you're doing it tough, you need to talk to people,” he said. "In particular, the men out there - don't be ashamed to put your hand up if you are struggling.”

The Blues team will start training in the Tweed one week before the first game on May 31.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how Murwillumbah has changed when I'm back up here,” Mr Daley said.

Topics:  cyclone debbie laurie daley new south wales blues paul langmack south murwillimbah floods south murwillumbah tweed flood tweed flood 2017



