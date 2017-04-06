Laurie Daley lends a hand to Tweed flood recovery

Laurie Daley will be on the Tweed on Friday, April 7 to lend his support to flood recovery

RUGBY league legend Laurie Daley will roll up his sleeves on the Tweed on Friday.

The NSW Blues coach will be joined by former Canterbury great Paul Langmack to lend a hand to NSW Rugby league's support of flood recovery on the Tweed.

"Having grown up in a rural community, I understand how important it is to band together in tough times,” Daley said.

"The recent floods have devastated the Tweed and surrounding regions and we will do whatever we can to lend a hand.”

NSW Rugby League CEO David Trodden said the organisation was backing communities affected by the floods.

"These are tragic circumstances and in times like these, we need to support one another,” Trodden said.

"NSW Rugby League wants to lend a hand - and we're fortunate, as an organisation with a reach across the state of NSW, to be able to provide assistance.”

Canterbury Bulldogs great Paul Langmack Contributed

Key representatives from Local, State and Federal Government Agencies will be in attendance at the Murwillumbah Business Recovery Forum as well as the SES to assist in providing the most up to date information regarding financial assistance and the recovery efforts in clean up and business reestablishment.

Daley and Langmack will be at the Business Recovery Forum at Murwillumbah RSL tomorrow from 6.30am to 9am.

The forum is hosted by the NSW Business Chamber and the Murwillumbah District Business Chamber.