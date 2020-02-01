Lawyer returns to where legal career first started

Michael Twohill has joined Attwood Marshall Lawyesr, working out of their Kingscliff office. Photo: SCOTT POWICK

TAKING up office in Kingscliff will be a homecoming of sorts for Family Law Special Counsel Michael Twohill.

Back then, he began his career in the legal profession as an articled clerk, working for Hynes & Elliott in Kingscliff.

Heralding from Murwillumbah, Mr Twohill was admitted as a solicitor in 1983 and since then has worked at some high-profile firms and founded his own law firm in 1999 at Southport.

He sold his practice after more than 20 years working as a sole practitioner and is excited about joining the team at Attwood Marshall Lawyers.

Many Tweed Shire residents will know Michael Twohill as their long-serving solicitor, while others will recognise the Twohill name - his grandfather was Alexander Twohill, an early Tweed Shire President who served two terms in role (1916 and 1932) and was councillor-elect 11 times.

The Alexander Twohill Bridge at Tumbulgum was opened in 1986, and Mr Twohill's parents, Vince and Ollie, were well-respected members of the Tweed community.

"Over the years, a lot of my clients have grown old like me, so I'm now dealing with their children, and their grandchildren. Some of my clients I have had for 40 years," Mr Twohill said.

"It's been a privilege to help so many families, and to have the opportunity to come back to Tweed and give something back to the place where I had my origins."

An experienced courtroom advocate, Mr Twohill has a reputation for the rare dual expertise of Family Law and dealing with domestic violence protection orders.

Mr Twohill is skilled in handling complex Family Law matters, including property settlements, Parenting agreements, protection orders, and frequently appears in the Local and Federal Circuit Courts, as well as the Family Court which deals with the most complex Family Law matters.

"I like helping people, particularly when they're in a state of crisis," Mr Twohill said.

"There are always three parties in a separation - the mother, the father, and the children - and I've always been able to achieve results with the minimum amount of friction between the parties.

"What I seek to achieve is an excellent final result for the client, at a minimum cost to them financially and personally"

Mr Twohill will join the Attwood Marshall Kingscliff team of resident lawyers, including Wills and Estates Senior Associate Debbie Sage, Personal Injuries Senior Associate, Lisa Robertson, Licenced Conveyancer Rachel Godden and the growing number of local junior lawyers and law graduates in the firm.

Legal Practice Director, Jeff Garrett, said: "Michael is a highly experienced and talented family lawyer who is a welcome addition to the firm's Family Law department and our team generally".

"We have been established on the Coolangatta-Tweed area since 1946 when Eric Attwood set up practice after the war and are proud to be continually expanding local services, with the addition of a local 'born and bred' Family Law special counsel who is a courtroom veteran," Mr Garrett said.