Lawyer slams poor police work in court

A CRIMINAL lawyer has slammed Tweed police in court for failing to do their job and dragging her client through months of proceedings for a “garden variety” case.

Defence lawyer Eddie Lloyd on Wednesday told Tweed Heads Local Court her client attended court nine times in 11 months because police continued to adjourn the matter after failing to provide a charge certificate.

Ms Eddie said Tweed police offered no reasonable explanation why a “simple brief” had not yet been served and asked the court her client be discharged from the offence under Section 68 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

She said a charge certificate must be filed by the prosecutor no later than six months after the first return to court date, however, police still had not served the certificate, despite the alleged offence happening on March 26.

“The offence allegedly occurred 11 months ago, that’s nine different court mentions, adjourned each time for a further brief status mention,” Ms Lloyd said.

“And on and on and on it goes.

“There’s no reasonable explanation offered for length of time to serve a very simple brief.

“It’s a serious charge, no doubt about that, it is strictly indictable,

“But what you have is my client, a young Aboriginal man who was 18 at the time (of the alleged offence) … and I would submit it was at the lower end of objective seriousness.

“He has been attending court when required, his mother has taken annual leave every time he has to be in court.

“He has been reporting to police every three days, it’s very oppressive and it has impeded his capacity to get a job.

“It has dragged him through a stressful period that shouldn’t have gone through this long.”

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said police did not provide the Department of Public Prosecutions with all materials to certify the charges and there was little information provided other than operational difficulties.

Mr Dunlevy said the defendant appeared before the court whenever he was required and had a legitimate expectation that proceedings would have been done quicker.

“There is a risk if proceedings are allowed to continue on and on it could potentially reinforce a culture of tardiness,” Mr Dunlevy said.

“The court should use its power to discharge the defendant from the proceedings in relation to sequence five.

“The defendant is now discharged from these proceedings.”