Lawyers fight extradition of man set to face murder charge

Police have been investigating the death of Michele Lord.

LAWYERS are fighting an application to extradite a Bonogin man to Tweed Heads to charge him with the murder of his wife.

Edward Lord was driving when the car he and his wife, Michele Lee Lord, were travelling in plunged into the Tweed River about 10pm on October 18 in 2015.

Mr Lord freed himself from the sinking wreck and dragged his wife to shore, where he performed CPR.

Emergency services fish the Mazda coupe from the Tweed River.

Mrs Lord, 57, died in hospital two days later.

At first it was thought to be a tragic accident but many months after the crash Tweed Heads detectives revealed a homicide investigation had been launched.

In 2016 Mr Lord was charged with negligent driving causing death.

Yesterday, after "extensive inquiries", Mr Lord was arrested at his home in the Gold Coast hinterland and taken to the Southport Watch House.

Detectives this morning applied in the Southport Magistrates Court for Lord to be extradited from Queensland to Northern NSW to be charged with murder.

Defence solicitor Michael McMillan requested the matter be adjourned until tomorrow morning.

He said he needed time to present evidence to prove the extradition was not necessary.

"NSW police have presented no evidence as to why he should be extradited and no evidence as to why charges should be upgraded," he said.

Mr McMillan said his client needed to be released to maintain his job and not lose his house.

"He is already on bail for much lesser charges of negligent driving causing death ... he is mystified by all of this."

Last October Mr Lord took out a notice in the Gold Coast Bulletin on the anniversary of his wife's death.

It read: "In loving memory of Michele Lee Lord, 25/05/1958 - 20/10/15, loving memories last forever. You are my lover, soulmate, best friend and my girl forever, baby in my heart. Love Ed xx. With love also from Queensland and New Zealand families."

Mr Lord's barrister Rodney Clifford said his client maintained his innocence.

The 53-year-old is scheduled to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.