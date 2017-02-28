27°
News

Lawyers fight extradition of man set to face murder charge

Jessica Elder, News Corp | 28th Feb 2017 2:32 PM
Police have been investigating the death of Michele Lord.
Police have been investigating the death of Michele Lord. NSW Police

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LAWYERS are fighting an application to extradite a Bonogin man to Tweed Heads to charge him with the murder of his wife.

Edward Lord was driving when the car he and his wife, Michele Lee Lord, were travelling in plunged into the Tweed River about 10pm on October 18 in 2015.

Mr Lord freed himself from the sinking wreck and dragged his wife to shore, where he performed CPR.

 

Emergency services fish the Mazda coupe from the Tweed River.
Emergency services fish the Mazda coupe from the Tweed River.

Mrs Lord, 57, died in hospital two days later.

At first it was thought to be a tragic accident but many months after the crash Tweed Heads detectives revealed a homicide investigation had been launched.

In 2016 Mr Lord was charged with negligent driving causing death.

Yesterday, after "extensive inquiries", Mr Lord was arrested at his home in the Gold Coast hinterland and taken to the Southport Watch House.

Detectives this morning applied in the Southport Magistrates Court for Lord to be extradited from Queensland to Northern NSW to be charged with murder.

Defence solicitor Michael McMillan requested the matter be adjourned until tomorrow morning.

He said he needed time to present evidence to prove the extradition was not necessary.

"NSW police have presented no evidence as to why he should be extradited and no evidence as to why charges should be upgraded," he said.

Mr McMillan said his client needed to be released to maintain his job and not lose his house.

"He is already on bail for much lesser charges of negligent driving causing death ... he is mystified by all of this."

Last October Mr Lord took out a notice in the Gold Coast Bulletin on the anniversary of his wife's death.

It read: "In loving memory of Michele Lee Lord, 25/05/1958 - 20/10/15, loving memories last forever. You are my lover, soulmate, best friend and my girl forever, baby in my heart. Love Ed xx. With love also from Queensland and New Zealand families."

Mr Lord's barrister Rodney Clifford said his client maintained his innocence.

The 53-year-old is scheduled to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

 

Michele Lord died days after the car she was in crashed into the Tweed River east of Tumbulgum in October 2015.
Michele Lord died days after the car she was in crashed into the Tweed River east of Tumbulgum in October 2015. NSW Police
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  car crash editors picks fatal car crash tumbulgum tweed byron local area command tweed heads tweed heads court tweed river

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

IF YOU are in need of a few trendy new Instagram snaps, then get your phone and selfie-stick ready and head to Brisbane.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Tweed light rail could lead to all Northern Rivers one day

Tweed light rail could lead to all Northern Rivers one day

THE planned light rail connection into Northern NSW from South-East Queensland has been identified as a big step forward in cross-border transport.

NBN now reaches 15,000 in Tweed with more connections coming

NBN connections increasing.

THE NBN continues to be rolled out across the shire.

Lawyers fight extradition of man set to face murder charge

Police have been investigating the death of Michele Lord.

Lawyers fight application to extradite man to charge with murder.

Clay's courage for sister a sign of brotherly love

LITTLE HERO: Clay Ferruccio, 12, defended his home against a woman trying to steal their family 4WD.

Tweed teen confronts woman to protect his older sister.

Local Partners

Tweed light rail could lead to all Northern Rivers one day

THE planned light rail connection into Northern NSW from South-East Queensland has been identified as a big step forward in cross-border transport.

Clay's courage for sister a sign of brotherly love

LITTLE HERO: Clay Ferruccio, 12, defended his home against a woman trying to steal their family 4WD.

Tweed teen confronts woman to protect his older sister.

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Neil Finn to headline Bluesfest

Neil Finn, of Crowded House fame, will play in Byron Bay with his wife Sharon and their band The Pyjama Club on June 11.

DON'T dream, it's not over, Neil Finn to hit the stage

'I wasn't naked': Blanca Blanco speaks out

BLANCA Blanco made headlines around the world after 'accidentally' flashing, but she says she was actually wearing a nude bodysuit.

‘IT’S A LITTLE SAD’: Trump makes Oscars bungle all about him

US President Donald Trump claims Hollywood's elite were too busy mocking him to pay attention on Oscars night.

Donald Trump ‘explains’ Oscars stuff up.

Lama and Sarah’s ‘epic’ MKR fail

My Kitchen Rules contestants Lama and Sarah.

Tempers flare as Lebanese feast turns into an epic fail.

Oscars 2017: How did biggest award get stuffed up?

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

'Guys in headsets starting buzzing around. They took the envelope.'

Lisa Curry can't marry her fiance

Lisa Curry breaks down in the jungle.

Lisa Curry says she can’t get married to her fiance

The true cause of the Oscars bungle

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Oscars ended with a moment that left everyone speechless.

Cabaret hit for Tyalgum

Musical theatre performer Belinda Wollaston will perform in Tyalgum in March.

"Belinda is one of the great talents we have abroad”

Coolangatta Beach House with Panoramic Ocean Views

55 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of Coolangatta's hidden gems. Tucked away in an absolute private position with spectacular panoramic ocean views and...

Delightful, Spacious, Immaculate Home in over 50&#39;s Village

94/530 Pine Ridge Road, Coombabah 4216

2 1 1 $190,000

Ideally suited to retirees there is nothing to do but move in. Spacious open plan living/kitchen is air conditioned and fitted with ceiling fans. Double bedrooms...

Position, Potential &amp; Opportunity

25-27 Queen Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 3 1 2 $1,995,000

This classic beach cottage is packed with lots of potential to renovate or redevelop, and maximize this amazing location. The cottage is set on a perfectly flat...

Living the Dream!

33 Cyclades Crescent, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 3 2 4 Auction

It's not just a house it's a whole new lifestyle! Here you and your family can swim, fish, sail, paddle board or kayak all day...every day! These pristine blue...

Opportunity Knocks!

22 Avocado Street, Elanora 4221

House 4 2 4 Interest above...

After 12 happy years in residence, the owners of this beautiful, well cared for home are now moving on, creating a superb opportunity for just one, very fortunate...

STUNNING BEACHSIDE HAMPTON&#39;S INSPIRED RESIDENCE @ SALT

12 Cathedral Court, Kingscliff 2487

House 4 4 2 $1,800,000 ...

Situated in the upmarket seaside Village of 'Salt' located on the beautiful Tweed Coast, this Hampton's inspired home is less than 300m to the beach.

Ground Floor &#39;Greenbank&#39; Apartment Only One Street From The River

2/16 Banks Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $350,000 ...

* Located in a quiet street in a central location walking distance to Tweed Mall, Tweed Hospital and the beaches * Two generous size bedrooms both with built in...

Beachside Living with Stunning Ocean and River Views on Iconic D&#39;Bah Hill

6D/3-9 Eden Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 $645,000 ...

Just a few minutes' walk from Duranbah Beach, Greenmount Beach and world famous Snapper Rocks, this spacious apartment offers the very best of in-town, beachside...

&#39;This impressive family home has it all and a lifestyle to match!&#39;

160 Botanical Circuit, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $720,000 ...

Spacious covered pergola area overlooking the Inground lap pool and spa Conveniently located across the road from Banora Point Central shopping...

Rare Duplex Pair - Buy One or Buy Both

1/36 Recreation Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 6 4 4 $1,250,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 4TH MARCH 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Available to purchase separately, subject to Strata Title. Duplex 1 - $640,000 and Dulpex...

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Providing service for Tweed landlords

QUALITY SERVICE: TCM Rentals Coastal property consultant Wendy Hotchkiss wants to provide quality service to Tweed landlords.

A new property management style.

Residents open their homes to Airbnb

A screen shot of a number of Tweed properties listed on Airbnb.

Do you have a listing?

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

A place to stay at the Gold Coast Airport

PLANS TAKE FLIGHT: Passengers could be staying at a new hotel at the Gold Coast Airport by 2019.

A new hotel at the airport could become a reality.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!