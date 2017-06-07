Laying the foundations for the Pottsville Men's Shed

THE concrete has been poured and the Pottsville Men's Shed members are just weeks away from finally calling Black Rocks Sports Oval their home.

After a four-year debate with the Tweed Shire Council about whether Black Rocks was an appropriate site for the new shed, president Michael Ryan said members were relieved to finally see their dream become a reality.

"It was great to see the builders here for about a week preparing the site, putting the reinforcing down and pouring the slab,” Mr Ryan said.

"The response from the community in Black Rocks, the people who use the oval and walk around, is that they are really glad to see it progressing and seeing some action. They've said they're looking forward to coming down here.”

While it will take up to another month before the shed gets erected on site, Mr Ryan said that wasn't stopping other men from wanting to join the community group.

"We're getting more inquiries about membership.”

"Once the shed is up here we'll see a bit of a spike in membership. The Black Rocks site is a far better site for us. The shed provides support to many guys who normally don't have somewhere to go. They're able to come socialise with men and be out in the community. The shed gives us opportunity to help guys with vision impairment and has wheelchair access.”

Mr Ryan wanted to thank bcouncil and Tweed MP Geoff Provest for helping the group. "We've been allocated $72,500 towards the construction of the shed through the NSW community building program.”

"We've been able to raise another $25,000 through local fundraising, community grants and marshalling the Kingscliff triathlon and Pottsville Enduro.”