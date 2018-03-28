Leaders of the pack

A BRIGHT FUTURE: The girls are raring to go as Casuarina Beach Rugby Club aim to start four women's rugby teams this year.

A BRIGHT FUTURE: The girls are raring to go as Casuarina Beach Rugby Club aim to start four women's rugby teams this year. Scott Powick

RUGBY: If all things go to plan, the Casuarina Beach Rugby Club will field four women's rugby sides in season 2018.

The club has expressed its intention of fielding the four teams - Under 13, 15 and 17 junior sides as well as an open women's outfit - to play in a rugby sevens competition along the Gold Coast.

The format will run on Friday nights between 4.30pm and 8.30pm, with teams all heading to one venue, rotating along the Coast from week-to-week, to play matches.

There has been a desire for a while now at Casuarina for this to happen, and Tony Wright, who will coach the women's sides, said he hoped women aspiring to play rugby in the area were energised by the prospect of a comprehensive new women's competition.

"I'm really excited because I think women's rugby, especially sevens with the women's sevens team winning Olympic gold, is ready to take off,” Wright said.

"It is fantastic for women's sport and great for rugby in general that this opportunity has now arisen.

"We want to get our kids involved in rugby and get our kids behind the sport. That's the goal. Having fun and getting people involved.”

If young girls and women were disappointed in limited opportunities locally, coach Wright hoped Casuarina's new teams could tap into that hunger.

He hoped there would eventually be plenty of local girls playing top grade football, just like Currumbin young gun Lily Dick.

"We have a girl from Lindisfarne Grammar School, Lily Dick, who was playing in the Australian women's sevens team in Las Vegas earlier this month,” Wright said.

"She is just fantastic.”

Wright, who has been associated with Casuarina Beach Rugby Club since its inception and has more than 15 years of coaching experience, is kicking for a four from four conversation rate with the women's sides

"We are hopeful that we can get these teams up and we will have enough interest to sustain all four sides,” he said.

The message from Wright and the players already training at Casuarina Beach is: get down, introduce yourself and have a try.