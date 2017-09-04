Leading pair shares stage for first time in 15 years

FOR the first time in 15 years, two leading performers of the Australian stage and screen will join forces for an intimate Tweed show.

The original beast from Beauty and the Beast, Michael Cormick, and familiar face Rachael Beck will share the stage again on September 23 at the Garden of Light in Tyalgum.

With a role-call of accolades and show credits between them, the well-known pair will perform songs from stage favourites including Chess, Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia and the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Cormick has spent the past four decades as a leading man of musical theatre, entertaining audiences across Australia and London with his angelic voice.

Beck, who was born and raised in Alstonville, has been a constant on the stage and screen since getting her break in Cats when she was 15 years of age.

More than three decades later, she has starred as Belle in Beauty and the Beast (opposite Hugh Jackman), Fantine in Les Misérables, Maria in The Sound of Music, Kathy Seldon in Singing in the Rain, and Sally Bowles in Cabaret.

She's been a familiar face on our television screens - in Home & Away, It Takes Two, City Homicide, Stingers, Mercury, The Feds, This Man This Woman, GP, Flying Doctors and Hey Dad!

Hearts Aflame Productions manager Solar Chapel said the pair's presence in the spectacular surrounds of Tyalgum village would be an unforgettable musical experience.

"Rachael and Michael are two of the brightest stars of the Australian musical stage,” he said.

"We are very proud to present Rachael and Michael's show at the stunning new outdoor venue of The Garden of Light in September.”

Flutterbies Cottage Cafe will be serving pre-show lunch from noon and a complimentary bus service will be running to the Garden from 1.30pm. The concert starts at 2pm.

Lunch and show package $85. Concert only: $50.

Book early for pizza and pasta at Flutterbucks pizzeria after-party. Limited space available.

Call 0488 713 241, or visit www.younadityalgum.eventbrite.com.au