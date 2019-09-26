Leading Queensland trainers to split

Rob Heathcote and Chris Anderson will return to having single stables after making the decision to dissolve their training partnership after just six months.

The pair went into the partnership on May 1 this year, training a winner on their very first day together with Vienna Moon at Eagle Farm.

This season Anderson-Heathcote Racing has made a flying start, currently second on the state premiership with 20 wins in less than two months. Up until Wednesday, they were leading the metropolitan premiership.

Rob Heathcote and Chris Anderson kiss jockey Tegan Harrison after she rode their first winner, Vienna Moon, to victory at Eagle Farm in May. Picture: Grant Peters, Trackside Photography

They had a Saturday double with Deep Image and Guntantes at Eagle Farm on Saturday, the latter being a stable quinella with Profit running second.

Both describe the split is an amicable one and details of where all of the horses will go, including yearlings purchased under the Anderson-Heathcote banner this year, have already been sorted.

"It's been a very successful short-term partnership, which is now going to dissolve," Heathcote said.

"There is no personality clash. It's a level-headed decision taken by us both to go back to our individual businesses.

"It comes down to the demands and pressures of the job. I would say the merge hasn't saved either of us the time we hoped it might.

"There is not an acrimonious split of horses and we want each other to continue to do well."

During the partnership, both trainers continued to train from their original barns in the Eagle Farm infield after being unable to strike a deal to swap barns with another trainer so they could be located together.

It is understood clients have remained similar to what was in place before the partnership began.

"We come away from this with no relationship breakdown," Anderson said.

"We've decided to do our own thing again."

"Our preference is to go back to our previous business structure, it worked better for us individually. "I have really enjoyed the success we've had together the past six months and hopefully both stables will continue to enjoy the same level of success going forward."

Heathcote has 56 boxes at Eagle Farm and Anderson has 44.

They have three runners at the Sunshine Coast on Friday and four at Doomben on Saturday.