League ladies raise the bar again in 2017

The Group 18 Ladies in League Lunch will celebrate women and Livin on Sunday.

DARIUS Boyd and a host of stars will help Tweed's Ladies in League celebrate living for a charity fundraiser on Sunday.

After raising more than $10,000 for Cabarita Youth Service with the Ladies in League Lunch in 2016, the group will hold their 2017 follow-up on Sunday, with monies raised being donated to mental health supporter Livin.

After seeing the impact last year's donation made, organiser Linda Saunders said the group were hopeful of raising as much as they could for Livin.

"When we told them (Cabarita Youth Service) we were donating 10 grand, the tears started flowing, it was great,” Ms Saunders said.

"This year we've chosen Livin. We try to help these charities out as they're already struggling.”

Held in the Seagulls Club Jacaranda Room, the day kicks off at 11.30am and includes a two-course meal and free champagne.

Joining Boyd will be NRL welfare officer Jason Fiddes, magician Matt Hollywood, comedian Bev Killick, music group Sweet Mixjah, and Livin co-founders Sam Webb and Casey Lyons.

Ms Saunders said Livin had proven a very popular choice for this year's charity, which helped to secure key speakers.

"I saw Darius on Australian Story and thought he would be a great speaker for what we're doing,” Ms Saunders said.

"It turned out he's a friend of one of the guys from Livin, so he agreed.”

For the first time, the lunch has taken on sponsorship, with the group hoping to mirror last year's attendance in celebrating the crucial role women play in rugby league.

"Whether they're a secretary at a club or strap on the boots, it celebrates their involvement,” Ms Saunders said.

"We had 230 people there last year, and we're hoping to hit that again this year.”

Ms Saunders said the group had been overwhelmed by support received both locally and nationally.

"We've got loads of support from local and national businesses and accommodation houses,” she said.

"What we also find is we get continued support from businesses we can rely on every year. It's really humbling, its great.”

Call 0408 061 825, or visit Group 18 ladies in League Lunch on Facebook for details.