League legend lends a hand

RUGBY league legend and current Australian coach Mal Meninga helped bring Tweed's sporting and wider communities together on Friday to raise much-needed funds for mates in need.

Meninga donated his time for Tweed Men of League's (MOL) annual Sportsman's Lunch and was joined by more than 100 ex-players and members of the community at Cudgen Leagues Club.

"It's a great organisation and a great rugby league fraternity”, Mr Meninga said of MOL, which assists members from Tugun to Mullumbimby.

"They do some great things in the community. It's not just conditioned around players, it's administrators, mums and dads, volunteers, kids and anyone in need that's involved with rugby league.”

Meninga, who spoke candidly for an hour in a question-and-answer session with former St George fullback Glenn Burgess, stressed the important role MOL plays in the wider rugby league community.

Neal Currie, Wayne Heydt, Mal Meninga and Michael Geritz meet up over lunch . Daniel McKenzie

He said while there were great programs available for ex-professional players trying to transition back into regular life post-career, assisting battlers and non-professionals was a key factor in MOL's critical role.

"Making the transition from professional sport to normal society is a difficult transition and, from personal experience, it takes you a couple of years to readjust,” Mr Meninga said.

"This (MOL) is sometimes about those guys that have not been lucky enough to earn a living out of the game, but also about the guy that plays in the bush or around this region and gives his all with effort, time and commitment to the game.

"To support them; that's where the value lies.”

Tweed MOL president John Strong said the group provided assistance to anyone attached to rugby league.

Now into its 12th year after starting off at Kingscliff, the annual sportsman's lunch is held in February each year and raises more than $8000 through donations, auctions and raffles.

Darrell Hermes-Smith, Frank Aaron, Tom Cassin and Geoff Starling share a laugh. Daniel McKenzie

Mr Strong said the group had contributed $40,000 net in funds to members in 2016.

"All the money raised from donations, auctions and raffles goes to help people in the area,” he said.

"Sometimes if we've got no one in need, the money will go (elsewhere) but, if we have someone here, we'll put our hand up for them.”

Cudgen Leagues' Cassie Higgins pours Tweed MOL vice-president Doug Barton a beer. Daniel McKenzie

Mr Strong said the group's member numbers had increased to now reach just short of 30,000 members.

"We were held back initially as everyone thought you had to have played first grade to be a member, which wasn't right,” he said.

"We've got women now, referees, you name it. Any involvement in rugby league, we help.”

Tweed MOL also holds an annual golf day in May.