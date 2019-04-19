Menu
Login
CHARITY LUNCH: Tom Cassin, Graham Callaghan and Greg Hodge from the Tweed Men of League.
CHARITY LUNCH: Tom Cassin, Graham Callaghan and Greg Hodge from the Tweed Men of League. Steve Vivian
Rugby League

League lunch coming up for good cause

Michael Doyle
by
19th Apr 2019 12:00 PM

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Tweed District Men of League board is hoping for more success in the coming months, after announcing a successful 2018 at their recent annual general meeting.

Over the past 12 months $45,940 raised by the Tweed branch across seven fundraising events.

This was up from the previous year when $44,994.75 was raised.

This money was raised to help those in the region who needed care.

All up there were eight beneficiaries from the funds raised by the Men of League.

Across the whole organisation, more than $1million was raised for people in need.

Tweed district secretary Tom Cassin said the money raised by the group was through the charity fundraisers held over the 12 month period.

"We raised over money from our seven functions during the year plus $10,000 raised from raffles at the Kirra Beach Hotel,” Cassin said.

"Our big golf day at the Coolangatta-Tweed Heads club on May 3 is our next event and again promises to be a great day.”

The Tweed group will hos their next big function in

July.

The State Of Origin luncheon will be held at the Kirra Beach Hotel on Friday, July

5.

This will be followed by the Kick-Off function at Tugun Leagues Club on Sunday, August 4.

Booking for these event can be made by emailing, cas46so@gmail.com.

fundraise men of league men of league tweed
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Solar is making a splash

    Solar is making a splash

    Council News SOLAR energy has made an immediate splash in Murwillumbah, with the Tweed Shire Council officially turning on 486 panels at the community pool on Tuesday

    Old-fashioned fun day for all

    Old-fashioned fun day for all

    News Tweed Valley Fun Day set to be best yet.

    Peace of mind in new deal

    Peace of mind in new deal

    Council News Pottsville Men's Shed granted five-year extension after council vote

    Lessons have been learned from Labor's failings: Elliot

    Lessons have been learned from Labor's failings: Elliot

    Politics Past issues will not be a problem if elected according to Elliot