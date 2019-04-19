League lunch coming up for good cause

CHARITY LUNCH: Tom Cassin, Graham Callaghan and Greg Hodge from the Tweed Men of League.

CHARITY LUNCH: Tom Cassin, Graham Callaghan and Greg Hodge from the Tweed Men of League. Steve Vivian

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Tweed District Men of League board is hoping for more success in the coming months, after announcing a successful 2018 at their recent annual general meeting.

Over the past 12 months $45,940 raised by the Tweed branch across seven fundraising events.

This was up from the previous year when $44,994.75 was raised.

This money was raised to help those in the region who needed care.

All up there were eight beneficiaries from the funds raised by the Men of League.

Across the whole organisation, more than $1million was raised for people in need.

Tweed district secretary Tom Cassin said the money raised by the group was through the charity fundraisers held over the 12 month period.

"We raised over money from our seven functions during the year plus $10,000 raised from raffles at the Kirra Beach Hotel,” Cassin said.

"Our big golf day at the Coolangatta-Tweed Heads club on May 3 is our next event and again promises to be a great day.”

The Tweed group will hos their next big function in

July.

The State Of Origin luncheon will be held at the Kirra Beach Hotel on Friday, July

5.

This will be followed by the Kick-Off function at Tugun Leagues Club on Sunday, August 4.

Booking for these event can be made by emailing, cas46so@gmail.com.