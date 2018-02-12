League men search for new boss

LUNCH BREAK: Titans player Ryan James will be at the Men of League luncheon next Friday.

TWEED District Men of League are seeking a new president to replace their recently deceased head John Strong.

Mr Strong, who was president of the Tweed Men of League for a decade, was farewelled in a memorial service at Kirra last month.

MOL Secretary Tom Cassin has called an extraordinary annual meeting for Sunday, February 25 at the Kirra Beach Hotel when all positions will be filled.

All nominations must be tendered on special forms Cassin will distribute at the sportsmen's luncheon at Seagulls on Friday, February 16, the day nominations close.

Top journalist and author Neil Cardigan will MC the luncheon which has Titans' officials and players as special guests.

Guests will include Gold Coast Titans owner Darryl Kelly, along with current players Ryan James, Kevin Proctor, Anthony Don and Michael Gordon.

The lunch will include a raffle, special memorabilia auction, two-course meal and drinks.

Men of League Foundation New South Wales Manager Bruce Walker said the lunch will give rugby league enthusiasts a fantastic chance to get together before the season starts.

"The Tweed District Committee has been putting the final touches on its preparation for what is sure to be another outstanding lunch,” Walker said.

"This event gives attendees the chance to catch up before the NRL season kicks off, meet a few of the Titans' brightest stars and support the Men of League Foundation.”

Tickets cost $100 and are still available with guests receiving canapés on arrival, a two-course meal and drinks. The event starts at noon (NSW).

Tickets must be pre-purchased by Wednesday at Seagulls reception or 0755879000.