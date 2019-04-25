League rivalry will be a celebration of the game

TRY TIME: Seagull's player Zoe Nuss crossing the line for Tweed in their win over Toowoomba Valleys.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The storied rivalry between Tweed and Burleigh adds another dimension this weekend when the clubs meet for the first time in the SEQ Division One women's premiership.

Tweed will be hoping for a much improved performance, after suffering a 40-point loss to Wests Brisbane.

Coach Kelvin Wright said his side has spent the last two weeks focusing on a few key areas which he believes let them down a two weekends ago.

"Hopefully we will have a few players back, we were down a few going into our last game,” Wright said.

"Burleigh have been the standard in the competition for a long time now.

"We will be making sure we get plenty of footy and use it wisely.”

Wright said this weekend's first match-up between the clubs in the competition was a celebration of rugby league in the region, rather than a rivalry.

"It is a great moment for Gold Coast rugby league,” he said.

"I don't see it as a spiteful rivalry, I see it as a celebration of rugby league on the Gold Coast and one that hopefully lasts for a long time to come.”

Kick-off for Burleigh and Tweed will be Sunday, at 3.45pm at Pizzey Park in Burleigh.