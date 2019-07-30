League-tag's top-five all but set

LEAGUE TAG: The semi final spots in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League league tag competition seem all but set after round 16 of the competition.

Byron Bay and Casino, despite both losing on the weekend, are on the verge of finals after Mullumbimby defeated Ballina 14-8 at Les Donnelly Field.

This means the two sides who are in fourth and fifth respectively hold the three-point gap ahead of the chasing pack with just two rounds remaining.

Both teams can secure their spot in the finals with a win in either of their next two matches.

Cudgen have all but secured third spot on the premiership table with a win over arch rivals Murwillumbah.

The Hornets defeated the Mustangs 20-8, ending the Murwillumbah side's faint hopes of sneaking into the semi finals.

Tweed Coast have also kept alive their faint chance of taking the minor premiership, with a convincing win over Byron Bay.

The Sarah Doyle led side showed they are one of the best defencive teams in the premiership, holding Byron Bay scoreless in the 22-0 win at home.