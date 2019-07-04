Lealiifano gets Wallabies nod as Quade misses out

Quade Cooper has failed in his bid to return to the Wallabies, with Michael Cheika handing a recall to five-eighth Christian Lealiifano for the Rugby Championship.

Brumbies skipper Lealiifano is one of 10 players from Australia's best-performed Super Rugby team to make the cut for the 34-man squad to prepare for the opening Test against South Africa in Johannesburg on July 21.

Three uncapped players are all loose forwards - Melbourne's Isi Naisarani, Queensland's Liam Wright and Brumbies 20-year-old Rob Valetini.

WALLABIES SQUAD

Backs: Tom Banks, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Kurtley Beale, Jack Maddocks, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Samu Kerevi, Matt Toomua, Bernard Foley, Christian Lealiifano, Will Genia, Nic White, Joe Powell.

Forwards: Isa Naisarani, Jack Dempsey, Michael Hooper, Liam Wright, Luke Jones, Rob Valetini, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Izack Rodda, Rob Simmons, Rory Arnold, Sekope Kepu, Allan Alaalatoa, Taniela Tupou, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Tom Robertson, Folau Fainga'a, Tolu Latu, Jordan Uelese.