Tweed tourism-related businesses are invited to participate in an upcoming resilience training program as well as an 8 Week Challenge by local wellness consultant Tim Jack Evans (pictured) from GreenX7. Picture: Supplied.
Business

Learn the tools to create a healthy, resilient business

Jodie Callcott
31st Mar 2020 10:46 AM | Updated: 10:58 AM

THE Tweed Tourism Company is doing what it can to help local businesses through this time with a range of support programs and initiatives available.

Its usual face-to-face operator workshop series will shift online with tourism-related businesses invited to participate in an upcoming resilience training program as well as an eight week challenge by local wellness consultant Tim Jack Adams from GreenX7.

General manager Bradley Nardi said the Tweed Tourism Resilient Leadership Program 2020 would take participants through mentoring sessions to develop personal and professional leadership skills.

Mr Nardi said the program would also teach the tools needed to guide team resilience, create supportive networks and build a community-based solution mindset.

"GreenX7's 8 Week Challenge is an online program that will deliver weekly content and coaching to improve wellbeing in the workplace," Mr Nardi said.

"It is tailored to the current state-of-play where remote work is the norm - aimed at building healthy habits, keeping social connection and creating a culture of wellness."

He said the Tweed Tourism Company was also offering one-on-one online sessions with its team, with expertise across media, marketing, planning and management, for any tourism business seeking advice, brainstorming assistance or just "an ear to listen".

Details of all these initiatives can be found on the company's corporate website visitthetweed.com.au/corporate.

