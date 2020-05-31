Menu
A learner driver suffered a broken nose, cuts and abrasions as a result of a collision following a police pursuit.
Learner driver charged following police pursuit

Holly Cormack
31st May 2020 1:00 PM
A LEARNER driver has been arrested after a police pursuit ended in a crash near Tweed Heads on Friday.

At about 11.40pm on May 29, Tweed-Byron police were called to Banora Greens, Banora Point, in relation to a small white hatchback vehicle doing burnouts.

Upon arrival at the scene, a white Hyundai I30 hatchback with Queensland registration exited the driveway from Banora Greens.

Police signalled for the I30 to stop, however the vehicle accelerated north on Darlington Drive.

The pursuit was terminated after the young person’s vehicle pulled out of sight of police, however, the vehicle was located a short time later after crashing on Terranora Road.

The I30 was extensively damaged and the driver suffered a broken nose, cuts, and abrasions as a result of the collision.

Police made inquiries with the registered owner and were supplied the details of a 17-year-old learner driver.

The driver will be issued a Court attendance notice to appear before Tweed Heads Court on a date yet to be set.

learner drivers police pursuits tweed byron police
