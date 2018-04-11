Leave Cudgen: residents demand answers over hospital site

Cudgen farmers James Paddon, Lesley Steel, Haley Paddon and Jane Prichard, organisers of a meeting calling for Cudgen farmland to be preserved.

Cudgen farmers James Paddon, Lesley Steel, Haley Paddon and Jane Prichard, organisers of a meeting calling for Cudgen farmland to be preserved. Nikki Todd

RESIDENTS are calling on the NSW Government to find an alternative site for the proposed Tweed Valley Hospital, questioning a decision to build the new facility on prime agricultural land.

More than 200 residents attended a packed community meeting at Cudgen Leagues Club last night, demanding answers as to why the government has chosen to ignore its own declaration of the land as state significant in order to build the new hospital.

A show of hands showed overwhelming support for a call by farmers to find an alternative site.

A show of hands by the more than 200 people at Cudgen Leagues Club calling for an alternative site to be chosen for the new Tweed Valley Hospital. 10 April 2018 Nikki Todd

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard visited the Tweed last Wednesday to announce the new $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital would be built on an elevated, 23ha piece of prime agricultural land across the road from the North Coast TAFE.

The land, on the Kingscliff-Cudgen boundary, is currently used to farm sweet potatoes - the main crop of the Cudgen region which is renowned for its deep red, fertile volcanic soil.

The meeting was organised by long-time Cudgen farmers James and Hayley Paddon, whose family have farmed the region for generations.

Mrs Paddon said she did not understand why the site had been chosen above 29 others identified by NSW Health Infrastructure as part of an expression of interest campaign.

"I am here as a farmer's wife and also as a person who has lived in Kingscliff all my life," Mrs Paddon said.

"The Paddon family has had a long history of fighting development in Cudgen. I'm all for this hospital, our area needs this hospital ... but if this goes through, for the farmers in this area... this will be very, very difficult."

Former Tweed mayor Max Boyd, current Tweed Mayor Katie Milne and Councillor Ron Cooper attend a meeting at Cudgen Leagues Club on 10 April 2018 over the proposed site for a new hospital at Kingscliff. Nikki Todd

The meeting was also attended by former Tweed mayor Max Boyd, who worked hard to have the Cudgen Plateau classified as land of state significance in 2002, urged the community to keep up the pressure on government.

"This land should be protected forever," Mr Boyd said to loud applause.

"The sad part is governments change and times change and politicians have far too much influence over where these things are put in place.

"I am 110% behind the farmers who want to protect this land. It is the time for not only the farmers and the people at large who depend upon farmers for their green products, this is the time to get behind them as hard and as fast as you possibly can. Keep up the pressure."

Tweed Mayor Katie Milne, who attended the meeting along with fellow Councillors Ron Cooper, Warren Polglase and Pryce Allsop, said council had not been consulted over the issue.

"It was all very hush-hush," Cr Milne said.

"This is a really huge issue. The (State Government) must justify to you guys why of all the places in the shire it had to be this land. They need to justify their position."

Cr Milne said she would be proposing a motion at the next council meeting to call for more answers from the State Government.

Lesley Steel (nee Julius), whose family are farming pioneers of Cudgen, said this was not the first time the community had been forced to protect the precious agricultural land, with pressure to rezone the area for development ongoing since the 1980s.

Ms Steel cited several previous fights to fend off development on the Cudgen Plateau including a proposed church, education facility and police station.

Hayley and James Paddon (left) and other Cudgen farmers believe the new Tweed hospital should be built elsewhere.

After the meeting, long-time Cudgen resident Lloyd Goddard said he was angry the community was continually forced to fight to save the precious red soils of Cudgen, after successfully fending off plans to build a police and emergency services station, and a church in the last 20 years.

"This is people's livelihood we're fighting for, their right to make a living," Mr Goddard said.

"And they've all got children they want to take it over. I'd like to know where the department behind the farmers stands on this, the Department of Primary Industries."

A petition calling for the preservation of Cudgen farmland has already attracted more than 2000 signatures, while Greens MLC Dawn Walker is expected to raise the community's concerns in the NSW Parliament.