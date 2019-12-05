LeBron James gets away with murder

LeBron James with no regard for the rules.

LEBRON James could be headed for the immortal territory of league MVP and the biggest bonehead moment of the season in the same year.

The Los Angeles superstar was in action for the Lakers on Thursday, when they travelled to play the Jazz in Utah.

In one staggeringly bizarre moment as James brought the ball up the court with almost zero defensive pressure, the four-time MVP winner picked up the dribble in his left hand before taking another two steps up the court, putting the ball back on the floor and taking another two steps.

James, cool as cucumber, acted as if nothing had happened, despite a Jazz defender wildly waving his arms in the air for the referees to pull him up on both a double dribble and a travel.

No whistle would come - and James just kept on walking.

No basket.

The bizarre moment left NBA commentators in stitches, while some were fuming at another instance of James getting away with murder because of his reputation as the most powerful player in the game.

James, who finished with 20 points and 12 assists as the Lakers walked away with the dominant 121-96 victory, was asked about the moment following the game.

"It was the worst thing ever. Probably one of the worst things I've ever ever done in my career," he said.

"I didn't even realise I did it until half-time, to be honest. One of my coaches showed me. I didn't even realise.

"I think at the same time, I was watching the underneath play and KCP (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope) and Donovan got into it. KCP started to run and Donovan bumped into him and he fell to the ground.

"I think I was ready to pass the ball and my brain kind of just ... I just had a malfunction. I felt bad for the refs on that one because they probably get a write-up on that one. That was pretty bad."

It isn't James' first entrance into Shaquille O'Neal's annual tomfoolery award on NBA broadcaster TNT.

And on Thursday's evidence it won't be his last.

James' travel is one of his best acts of stupidity on a basketball court - but it isn't even in the same ball park as Russell Westbrook's iconic five-steps meltdown.

The now-Houston star's moment of simply forgetting to bounce the ball remains one of the funniest things to ever happen on a basketball court.