Leda joins tender in search for hospital site

The search for a new Tweed Hospital site has begun. SCOTT POWICK

AS THE search for a new Tweed Hospital site continues, plans are under way for temporary measures to meet the region's growing demand.

A NSW Health Infrastructure spokeswoman said the final site would be selected "following a detailed assessment and due diligence investigations” after tenders close this Friday.

"Over the coming months, the project team will work with staff and clinicians to define how services will be delivered at the new hospital,” she said.

"Temporary works are also being planned, so that services are safe and can continue to meet growing demand whilst the new hospital is planned and delivered.”

A Leda Holdings spokesman confirmed the developer has put forward space at their Kings Forest estate, west of Casuarina, as a prospective site. Tweed Shire Council General Manager Troy Green said this bid, if successful, could "radically change the way” Leda progresses with its development.

"If it was going to go to Kings Forest it is more than likely that a large private hospital will probably follow,” Mr Green said.

"They will probably want to re-look at their concept plans and their businesses that might surround such a development.”

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the site tender process had been tracking well and the overseers had been "inundated” with interest from more than 30 land vendors.

Mr Provest said finding the right location for the $534 million facility was imperative.

"To me, the prime objective is that it's got to be flood-free,” he said.

"It's got to have the potential for good road access.” He said the site would also need space to allow the hospital to expand well into the future.

"Parking has always been an issue at the old Tweed Hospital,” Mr Provest said.

"In 10 or 15 years' time if we want to put another wing on or another build we want to have the capacity to do that. It's got to be big enough to allow us future growth. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to ensure the secure provision of health services on the Tweed.”

Mr Provest hoped a site would be chosen by year's end.

"My personal goal is that the site is selected and that we'll have bulldozers on site within 12 months,” he said.

He said temporary pop-up theatres would be in place while the region awaits its new hospital, with more information about this available soon.

For tender details visit tenders.nsw.gov.au/health/?event=public.rft.show&R FTUUID=E1A70154-BEC1-501A-75C12570E91CBB02.