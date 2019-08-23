Lees has favourite ahead of first Murwillumbah Cup

Trainer Kris Lees is aiming to win the Murwillumbah Cup on his first attempt with punters favourite, Powerline. (AAP Image/Julian Smith).

Trainer Kris Lees is aiming to win the Murwillumbah Cup on his first attempt with punters favourite, Powerline. (AAP Image/Julian Smith).

MULTIPLE time Group One winning trainer Kris Lees will have his first crack at the Murwillumbah Cup today as he looks to add another trophy to his impressive mantle.

Lees will pin his hopes on eight-year-old gelding Powerline, who is the bookies favourite to take the cup contested over 1530m.

Powerline is coming off a last start win 13 days ago when he powered home to win the Casino Cup 59.5kg.

A jump in weight to 61kg and distance could test Powerline, who has two win this campaign dating back to June.

Lees said he is hoping to see another strong effort from the eight-year-old in the straight this afternoon.

“He will carry the weight OK and he will be in the running at the end,” Lees said.

“He showed a good desire to get to the line (at Casino).

“As a horse gets a little bit older, you want them to show some desire to find the line and get their head in front.”

Powerline will have jockey Ben Looker on his back again as he was in Casino.

It has been a successful winter for Looker, also boasts a Grafton Cup win on Sacred Day back in July.

Murwillumbah based trainer Matthew Dunn has one horse in this year’s cup, with perennial metro-runner Ready for Danger appearing to be a strong challenger.

The six-year-old gelding has not won since January, when he beat a small field at Ipswich over 2190m.

Fellow six-year-old Nothingforthepress and New Zealand raider, Shauquin, are the other challengers given single-digit-odds with the bookies.

The Murwillumbah Cup will be the seventh race of and eight-race card, with the race scheduled to run at 4.20pm.