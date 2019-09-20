‘Lefty teachers’ blamed for youth crime wave

GOLD Coast Mayor Tom Tate has questioned whether too many "lefty" teachers in Queensland schools are to blame for our out-of-control youth crime.

"It does concern me," Cr Tate said yesterday when asked about the city's teen thug problem.

"The trend of disrespect from the younger generation seems to be growing. I put that down to part of our education system, at a state and federal level they should look into that - why is it occurring? Is it because they have too many lefties in the teaching industry? This is a question to be asked."

The Mayor's comments follow Bulletin reports yesterday of an horrific homophobic bashing at Westfield Coomera and a run of teenagers being violently robbed for their brand-named clothes.

A number of attacks are happening at shopping centres in the city's north and train stations. The Bulletin has reported four incidents in the past week.

While Cr Tate and the council has already significantly beefed up the city's CCTV camera network, he said he would be talking to Gold Coast police about more security cameras, lighting and signage in youth crime hot spots to help keep kids safe.

"In the short term I will be talking to QPS (Queensland Police Service) about additional investment in CCTV and lighting and signage to let them know they are being watched.

"In the near future I will look into those problem areas and get them installed."

Scentre Group, the owners of Westfield shopping centres, declined to answer questions about specific incidents at Coomera Westfield, but said safety in their centres was a priority.

Early last week, a 16-year-old girl was attacked at Helensvale Westfield.

"As social hubs and meeting points in their local communities, attracting significant visitation, our Westfield living centres strive to ensure all our customers feel welcome, comfortable and safe when visiting," a Scentre Group spokeswoman said.

"Every situation is different and our experienced team makes decisions on how to manage situations on a case-by-case basis - always with the safety of our customers at heart.

"We work closely with local authorities, including police and emergency services."

A video showing the assault and robbery of a teenager by a Gold Coast high school student left local shocked ealrier this week.

In parliament yesterday, Police Minister Mark Ryan said he was "disturbed" by the Westfield Coomera assault in which about 10 teenagers bashed two brothers. They suffered swollen faces and broken ribs.

"To be the victim of a violent assault is a traumatic experience and I share with all Queenslanders in sending our thoughts to the man, his family and his friends."

He praised the work of police for yesterday arresting two teenagers, aged 15 and 18 from Upper Coomera, before spruiking police numbers on the Coast.

"More than 1000 police officers are based on the Gold Coast and more are coming. The Police Commissioner has announced that another 20 police will be deployed to the Coast by June next year and there will be more allocated following that. Also, a major new police facility is under construction at Arundel and another new facility has been announced for Pimpama."

He also said programs like Project Booyah and other preventive measures were the future of policing.