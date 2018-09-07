Legacy Week is a chance to support families of veterans

BADGES: These icons of Legacy Week are used as a thank you for your generous donation and support.

BADGES: These icons of Legacy Week are used as a thank you for your generous donation and support. Elisabeth Macaulay

AUSTRALIANS are encouraged to show their support for the families of Australian veterans during Legacy Week by buying a badge.

Minister for Veterans' Affairs Darren Chester said buying a badge supported Legacy and the work it does in supporting veteran's families.

"Legacy week is the time to show your support by buying a badge from the dedicated Legacy volunteers or our outstanding Australian Defence Force personnel who are out and about on street corners, trains stations and shopping centres across the nation,” Mr Chester said.

"Legacy is one of our oldest institutions, now in its 95th year.

"They go the extra mile to support their 60,000 beneficiaries with vital counselling, medical, advocacy and social support.”

Mr Chester said that it was a great comfort to Australian Defence Force personnel on active service to know their families will be cared for should they be injured or the worst happen.

"I know Australians have already been digging deep to support Legacy this week and all those who have donated and offered a helping hand have my sincere thanks,” Mr Chester said.

"I would especially like to thank Legacy's 4000 volunteers.

"You are the lifeblood of the organisation and it would not be able to help people without you.”