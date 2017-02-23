Legal help for vulnerable people set to be lost to Tweed

A LEGAL service that helps victims of domestic violence, as well as Aboriginal, elderly and other vulnerable people, is set to have its funding slashed in a move that will likely force its Tweed bases to close.

Northern Rivers Community Legal Centre Service Coordinator Daniel Turner said the decision could cost jobs, its Murwillumbah office and outreach stations at Pottsville and Tweed Heads.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot blamed the Federal Government for the cuts, which amount to about $180,000 for the local service.

Mr Turner said the losses would not be shared equally among similar services across the state, with the Tweed to be hit harder than most regions.

"Our services are targeted towards specific areas of disadvantage,” he said.

"So we focus on women who are at risk or experiencing domestic violence, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, people on low income, people with a disability; those types of disadvantaged groups.

"We can give advice to anyone but in terms of providing any ongoing assistance, whether it's representation or minor case assistance such as drafting documents, assisting in negotiations, then those matters go through and are prioritised according to need and vulnerability.”

He said this meant vulnerable Tweed people would suffer, with groups now lobbying for a last-minute backflip before the money dries up in July.

A spokeswoman from the Attorney-General's Office blamed the former Labor Government for not committing to the project for longer when it was in power.

"When in government, the Labor Party through then Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus allocated an amount of funding but decided it would expire on June 30,” she said.

She said funding for Northern Rivers Community Legal Centre had increased 90% since 2010 and claimed the Australian Government was providing more than $1.6 billion for legal aid, community legal centres and indigenous legal assistance between 2015 and 2020.