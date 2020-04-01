Calls for NRL Grand Final series to be played in a week

Mark Geyer wants a three game grand final series to be played over a week.

The NRL's proposal of playing a three-game grand final series has spiked the interest of Mark Geyer, who wants the three games to be played in the space of a week.

The NRL's new sub-committee headed by Wayne Pearce has discussed the prospect of the Grand Final series along with a four-place playoff for the wooden spoon in a bid to maximise the profits of a shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"With that grand final idea I love it because we will be starved of footy," Geyer told The Rush Hour with Triple M.

"It would be fantastic to have the best of three grand finals provided it is over maybe a Sunday, Wednesday, Sunday.

"You don't want to stretch it too long. Have it in a week. These guys will be starved of footy so they won't mind."

Geyer also likes the idea of creating interest in the battle at the other end of the ladder.

Too many late season games have nothing riding on them and that is something the NRL can't afford as they scramble to cover their financial losses in 2020.

"I love the fact that the fight for the spoon would be on," Geyer said.

"It would be a bit like the English Premier League with promotion and relegation with the four bottom teams.

"I never got the wooden spoon when I played, but I know that I did come second last once and I know that the fight to stay above that last placed team is almost as big as trying to get into a qualifying final.

"You don't want to come last because you have got the whole off-season to be reminded that you came last.

"It's a pain. No one remembers who comes 14th, but they remember who comes 16th."

The launch of the season is also a hot topic and Geyer believes rolling out the biggest fixture to mark the game's return is paramount.

"I'd like to see the first game back is an Origin game," Geyer said.

"If we know we are coming back in three or four weeks then we get those in the Origin spectrum isolated and training.

"Then open the season with an Origin blockbuster."