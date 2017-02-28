27°
Legendary surfing reunion for WindanSea

Daniel McKenzie
| 28th Feb 2017 10:12 AM
Surfing pioneer and legend Bob McTavish will attend The Windansea Reunion at Currumbin RSL on Thursday, March 2.
Surfing pioneer and legend Bob McTavish will attend The Windansea Reunion at Currumbin RSL on Thursday, March 2.

LEGENDS of surfing from the 1960's to today will converge on the coast on Thursday for one of the sport's biggest ever reunions.

The host of legends will hold the Windansea Reunion at Currumbin RSL to kick off the the International Surfing Symposium.

Gold Coast World Surfing Reserve in association with Global Wave Conference will present the reunion, which is the first of four events the Symposium will hold in March.

"This will be one of the most significant surf reunions to date, covering pioneer legends like Bob McTavish, Peter Drouyn and Chris Brock, through to the modern day heroes like world champion Joel Parkinson, a former Windansea member from Caloundra," Gold Coast World Surfing Reserve chairman Andrew McKinnon said.

"Thursday night's Reunion is so unique, bringing together for the first time both generations of Windansea, connecting founding fathers with the current crop."

The Reunion will capture the early period of the 60's and 70's when both Sydney Windansea and Gold Coast reigned supreme with some of the era's best surfers.

It's a one-off, never to be repeated reunion featuring super legends awards, certificates of appreciation, a memorabilia display, a slide show of photos from the 60s through to the new millennium and surf band Gringo and the Los Gringos.

There will be surf items auctioned including a Bob McTavish replica model of the 1967 Fantastic Plastic Machine model that sparked the shortboard revolution.

Two iconic paintings; The Evolution of Windansea and a tribute to Bondi legend Kevin Brennan by foundation members Gary Birdsall and Ron Silcock respectively, will also be available for auction.

 

Windansea foundation member Gary Birdsall's Evolution of Windansea painting which will be auctioned at WIndansea's reunion on Thursday, March 2
Windansea foundation member Gary Birdsall's Evolution of Windansea painting which will be auctioned at WIndansea's reunion on Thursday, March 2

McKinnon said reunion celebrations would be followed up by a social day barbecue at Palm Beach Parklands from 8am to midday on Friday.

Reunion tickets are available at the door and include one free Balter beer or Barefoot Wine and a selection of homemade Pizza.

Windansea Reunion:

The International Surfing Symposium will follow on in two weeks' time with three more events:

  • A two-day conference Surfing Summit on ocean conservation and other related topics on March 13 and 14 at Currumbin RSL.
  • Save the Waves International Film Festival featuring It Ain't pretty, and Skeleton Sea, focusing on the problem of plastics in the ocean at Surfworld surf museum, Currumbin. Wednesday, March 15.
  • The BIG GIG to wrap up the Symposium with James Reyne Band and Felicity Lawless and her band at Currumbin RSL on Friday, March 17. The event features over $5000 in prizes and giveaways, including an airline trip for two to Bali, a Timberdeck Firewire surfboard of choice, tickets to Cooly Beachfest and surf books from Tim Baker
