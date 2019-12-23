Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Government issues a warning about Legionnaires' disease for people visiting the Ramayana Resort and Spa in Bali.
Government issues a warning about Legionnaires' disease for people visiting the Ramayana Resort and Spa in Bali.
Health

Legionnaires' disease warning for tourism hotspot

23rd Dec 2019 5:29 PM

Western Australians who have recently been to Bali or are planning a trip to the island are being warned of a potential risk of Legionnaires' disease at Ramayana Resort and Spa in central Kuta.

It comes after the fourth notified case in WA since February.

WA Health Department director of communicable disease control Paul Armstrong said the hotel was linked to earlier outbreaks in 2010 and 2011, which affected at least 13 Australians.

Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia, most often affecting older people who smoke or have lung disease, diabetes, kidney disease or a weakened immune system.

Early symptoms included a fever, chills, headaches and reduced appetite.

"Legionnaires' disease is treated with specific antibiotics, and while most people recover, some may develop severe pneumonia requiring hospitalisation," Dr Armstrong said.

bali disease health warning legionnaires' disease

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Suburban drug cook a ‘normal bloke’

        premium_icon Suburban drug cook a ‘normal bloke’

        Crime Residents in a suburban street at Banora Point say the man accused of having an underground drug laboratory looked like a ‘normal bloke’

        Tweed sand bypassing project: What’s your thoughts

        premium_icon Tweed sand bypassing project: What’s your thoughts

        Environment The Tweed community is invited to have their say on the Tweed Sand Bypassing...

        Shop offers free Christmas presents for all

        Shop offers free Christmas presents for all

        Community Santa’s helper Dennis Stevenson is giving away free Christmas presents in his Ocean...

        String of crimes keeps police busy

        premium_icon String of crimes keeps police busy

        Crime The week was a busy one for Tweed-Byron police, with multiple break ins, animal...