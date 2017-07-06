LEGO big fun for school holidays

Kids have fun with LEGO on the Tweed in 2016.

KIDS' love of LEGO and art can go to another level of fun these school holidays.

Kids can create a compelling portrait, bring LEGO to life or learn the basics of painting through a range of upcoming workshops at Tweed Regional Art Gallery.

This Friday, high school-aged kids can create a monochrome portrait under the guidance of artist Sharon Muir. Students can bring A4 or A3-sized black and white photocopies of a clearly viewable face or a chosen subject. The session runs from 10am-2.30pm, at a cost of $47.

On Thursday, July 13, kids can use LEGO components to create vehicles, inventions and machines at the Remote Control Mania LEGO Workshop.

Participants will set their creations in motion using LEGO wireless remote controls, during the Bricks 4 Kidz event, for ages six and up. The session runs from 9am-3.30pm, at a cost of $79.

Tutor Carleen Joy's workshops on Friday, July 14 will look at techniques to build your own portrait. For children aged between five and eight years, the session runs from 10am to noon at a cost of $23, or $20 if booking more than one child or class.

Call (02) 6670 2790 for bookings. For a full list of events and classes, visit http://artgallery.tweed.nsw.gov.au/.