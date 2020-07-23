Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Leigh Sales exposes sickening abuse

by Shannon Molloy
23rd Jul 2020 10:37 AM

 

 

ABC journalist Leigh Sales has shared a shocking insight into the sickening abuse she receives whenever she interviews Scott Morrison.

The 7.30 host took to Twitter this morning with a sample of the messages she received after grilling the Prime Minister on air on Tuesday.

Sales said they were just "a fraction of the sexualised abuse" that is commonly hurled at her whenever Mr Morrison is a guest.

It's a disturbing trend that has occurred long before he was in the top job, she indicated.

 

Leigh Sales shared this small sample of the sickening abuse she copped this week – and says it happens all the time.
Leigh Sales shared this small sample of the sickening abuse she copped this week – and says it happens all the time.

 

Sales, arguably the most respected broadcaster in Australia, was called a "rude b*tch" by one Twitter user, a "lefty POS … covorting (sic) wh*re" by another, and someone who is "in desperate need of a vibrator" by a third.

Ironically, in that sample, she was attacked for being both too soft and too hard on Mr Morrison, with one user remarking that "she pretty much sits on his lap whenever she 'interviews' him".

Community Newsletter SignUp

The Walkley Award-winning journalist, also a best-selling author, regularly cops criticism as well as horrific slurs.

 

Leigh Sales is one of the country’s most respected broadcast journalists. Picture: Renee Nowytarger
Leigh Sales is one of the country’s most respected broadcast journalists. Picture: Renee Nowytarger

 

Sales has previously remarked that she is simultaneously accused of being left-wing and right-wing during interviews with politicians.

"As I sometimes do to keep a spotlight on this, I just spent a few minutes collecting a fraction of the sexualised abuse I get every time I interview a Prime Minister," Sales wrote today.

"Female politicians, journalists, public figures get this non-stop."

A brief examination of the public messages directed at her reveals a frequent pattern - following interviews with senior political figure, Labor or Liberal, the trolls unleash.

Originally published as Leigh Sales exposes sickening abuse

More Stories

7.30 report abc abuse leigh sales pm scott morrison tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Very concerned’: Alarm over virus rules for truckies

        premium_icon ‘Very concerned’: Alarm over virus rules for truckies

        Health A top Gold Coast medic has raised concerns over ‘quite ridiculous’ exemption granted to truckies coming from COVID-19 hot spots, warning it could let the virus seep...

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        15,000 jobs lost in Northern NSW during pandemic

        premium_icon 15,000 jobs lost in Northern NSW during pandemic

        News New data shows the industries that have been most affected

        Grandmother couldn’t remember crashes after taking meds

        premium_icon Grandmother couldn’t remember crashes after taking meds

        News Goonellabah woman “horrified” to learn of Christmas Day crashes