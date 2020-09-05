Teenagers in a small surf town have been urged to talk about their feelings and seek help if necessary after a girl suicided on Thursday morning.

Lennox Head, just south of Byron Bay, and in particular the Xavier Catholic College community is in mourning after the loss of the smart, musically gifted Year 8 girl.

It is believed she left notes with friends. Police were called to the base of the Pat Morton lookout at Lennox Point at 6am Thursday morning.

Friends took to social media to express their love and shock.

The community of Lennox Head is in mourning.

"Sweet darling girl how I wish that you could see how much you meant to everybody and how much you are adored," wrote one.

Xavier College school headmaster Michael Vella sent out an email to all parents yesterday.

"One of our Year 8 students has taken her own life," he wrote.

"Our prayers are with the student's family and friends. Today and over the coming weeks, you may be concerned about your son's/daughter's reaction or expression of feelings about this news.

"Two important messages to promote are that all of us should seek help from others when we feel down or vulnerable, and that young people should tell an adult if they are worried about a friend hurting themselves."

A friend of the family that asked not to be named said: "It is a shock to everyone at Xavier, she was a really intelligent girl. She wrote letters to all of her friends."

Originally published as Lennox Head community in shock at gifted girl's death