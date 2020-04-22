Menu
Warriors receive special permission to travel to Australia for ambitious start to NRL competition. Picture: File Image
Lennox Head could play a role in proposed NRL kick-off

Holly Cormack
19th Apr 2020 1:30 PM
LENNOX Head could play a part in the proposed restart of the NRL.

The New Zealand government has given the New Zealand-based Warriors special permission to travel to the Northern Rivers, despite restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the team has identified the NSW Sport and Recreation Centre at Lake Ainsworth at Lennox Head as a potential base.

The NRL's bold plan to start the season on May 28 now hinges on whether the Australian federal and state authorities agree to bypass the 14-day quarantine policy for international travel.

If NRL games can be staged north of the border and the Queensland State Government relaxes its border restrictions, the Lennox Head location will make it a lot easier for the team to travel.

If Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk decides not to ease restrictions, the Warriors will likely relocate to Sydney.

Ms Palaszczuk appeared to soften her stance slightly on Friday, indicating that the State of Origin may be played in Queensland at the end of the year if health experts deem it safe.

With the Warriors committed to returning to Australia, the NRL will schedule eight games a week if it achieves its target of a May 28 start.

How long the competition will run for depends on broadcast partners Nine and Fox Sports, who met with the NRL on Friday.

Several issues still need clarification, including whether families will be able to travel with the players.

"Once that comes to light, we'll be better equipped to make the right decision," said Warriors chief executive Cameron George, speaking with Fox Sports News on Saturday.

"And then when we get to Australia, we can train with every other club from the fourth of May on. That's our goal, notwithstanding a lot of water to go under the bridge."

"We're very ambitious about being there and share the optimism with everyone else around that this game can get off the ground on the 28th of May."

