Leo squirms over ‘biggest controversy’

Leonardo DiCaprio gave Brad Pitt an iceberg-sized cold shoulder when he asked about the famous door scene at the end of Titanic.

DiCaprio, Pitt and Margot Robbie joined MTV News to discuss their upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood when the subject shifted to the scene from the Academy Award-winning movie - a scene the interviewer called "the biggest movie controversy of all time."

Whether DiCaprio's character, Jack, could have fit onto a floating door with Kate Winslet's Rose - as opposed to dying of hypothermia in the freezing North Atlantic Ocean - has remained at the forefront of film debate in the decades since its release in 1997.

"That is the biggest controversy in modern cinema," said 29-year-old Robbie.

"Ever," DiCaprio jokingly adds.

But DiCaprio wasn't done being teased as his co-stars continued to try to get an answer out of him.

"Could you, could you have squeezed in there? You could've, couldn't you?" the 55-year-old Pitt asked DiCaprio, who laughed before responding: "No comment."

Come on Rose, shove over! Picture: Supplied

Robbie jumped in, asking: "Did you mention it at the time? Were you like, 'Should we make the door smaller - " when DiCaprio interjected.

"Like I said, I have no comment," the 44-year-old Academy Award winner said, squirming but ending the subject with a smile.

While DiCaprio chose not to weigh in on the debate, James Cameron, the Oscar-winning director of Titanic, has previously addressed Jack's death, saying that it was necessary for the film to work.

Leonardo DiCaprio, hoping if he closes his eyes the interviewer will go away.

"The film is about death and separation; he had to die," Cameron told Vanity Fair in 2017. "So whether it was that, or whether a smoke stack fell on him, he was going down. It's called art, things happen for artistic reasons, not for physics reasons."

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.