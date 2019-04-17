Menu
PAST ISSUES: Member for Richmond Justine Elliot and former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd in 2012.
Politics

Lessons have been learned from Labor's failings: Elliot

Michael Doyle
by
17th Apr 2019 1:37 PM

RICHMOND MP Justine Elliot said her party has learnt its lesson from its turbulent time in government, and believes they are now ready to be stable if elected.

As the campaign continues ahead of the May 18 election, Ms Elliot is ramping up the critique of the government's leadership troubles.

Mrs Elliot was a minister in the Labor government who had three different prime ministers from 2007-2013 and stated her party was now stable and united compared to the current government.

"What we learnt is that the Australian people want us to talk about their issues and what is important to them and not about ourselves and that is what we are seeing with the Liberals and Nationals with their disunity,” she said.

"The fact is Labor has at the moment a very united, stable and experienced team, over the past six years we have shown that.

"One of the things we did back in 2013 is change our rules about leadership.

"We've learnt our lesson and we've changed those rules - our rules now ensure our leader stays in place.”

