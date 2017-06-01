Lessons must be learned from record flood

Tumbulgum main street after heavy flooding on Thursday night caused the Tweed River to break its banks.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

A LACK of local knowledge and inadequate communication with authorities were key issues raised at a series of SES flood forums across the weekend.

Forums were held at Tumbulgum, Murwillumbah and Chinderah on Saturday and Sunday with a fourth meeting at Burringbar on Monday, seeking community feedback on the SES response during the recent record-breaking Tweed flood.

In Murwillumbah, where about 80 people fronted the forum, the overwhelming complaint was the lack of a local broadcaster to communicate with residents, with many criticising media broadcasts for being too Lismore-centric.

"Nothing will change unless we have better communication for people in South Murwillumbah,” one resident said.

Many called for the re-instatement of a local radio station, even if only to broadcast during times of emergency, while a long-time South Murwillumbah resident suggested sirens be installed to alert people when the levee is breached.

Bridget Kirk, who rents a home on a cane farm at Tygalgah, criticised the lack of knowledge at SES headquarters in Woolongong when she phoned seeking help.

"I'd like to know why at Tygalgah we were not even evacuated,” she said, saying her family had been forced to stand in waste-high water for 10 hours at the height of the flood.

"Did they forget about our area?”

Tumbulgum residents attend the SES post-flood forum alongside emergency service personnel, Tweed Shire councillor Warren Polglase, Superintendent Wayne Starling and Tweed MP Geoff Provest.

At Tumbulgum, where about 40 people attended, new resident Jo Merley, who only moved to the area last August, suggested procedures be put in place to educate new residents on how to handle a flood.

"When I parked my car the other side (of Tweed River) I could barely get back to my house as it was. I moved my car at 2pm on Thursday and it was thigh deep and I remember carrying things and thinking it was quite scary.

"If we'd had some strategies in advance to know, like whether you open or close your garage door,” Ms Merley said.

"I had mine closed thinking I'd keep the water out but then my garage got wrecked because I should have opened it a little bit to let the water out but I didn't know that.” I didn't know whether you're supposed to take your boat outside.

At Cudgen Leagues Club, residents were critical of the SES alert system, claiming it created panic, particularly among the elderly population and people new to the area.

They said evacuation areas were too broad and argued there was no point sending people from the wider Tweed Heads area to the Kingscliff evacuation centre when one of the "first places to go under is Chinderah”.

"We need to do it better,” said one resident, referring to the overall flood response.

Another spoke of how they had lived in the area since 1976 and never been inundated before recently, adding "it was quite a shock” just how fast the water climbed at Chinderah.

The railway lines are washed out at Green Hills after heavy flooding washed away a majority of the road surface during Thursday nights rain deluge.

Fourth generation farmer Malcolm Brown said while this was the biggest flood he'd ever seen, local knowledge was key.

"We do have local input that can predict immediately, we need to take advantage of this,” he said.

Others called for the six people who died in the Tweed flood to be remembered.

SES flood forum facilitator Rebecca Riggs said the meetings were very productive, with the next step to find solutions to the problems.

"The purpose of the meeting is to bring together a whole lot of different experiences, knowledge, ideas and questions and I think we did that,” she said.

"What is amazing about this community is that there is a lot of work that they're already doing. From the perspective of SES community engagement, The next steps are to work with them to find solutions to problems.”

Ms Riggs said the SES will now use the information collected from all four meetings in the Tweed, and the five conducted in Lismore, to help the community prepare for future flooding.