19°
News

Lest we forget: Pottsville remembers its diggers

Nikki Todd | 25th Aug 2017 5:42 PM
Vietnam veteran Merv Mason, with the uniform he was issued upon conscription in 1965.
Vietnam veteran Merv Mason, with the uniform he was issued upon conscription in 1965. Nikki Todd

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MERV Mason was only 20 years old when he got the call in June 1965 to sign-up to fight in the Vietnam War.

But he counts himself lucky, for he knew how to fire a rifle.

"I was in Gosford when I was called up to the army, but I came from a small town called Bulahdelah, just north of Newcastle,” the retired veteran said.

"I was a clerk, but I was fortunate, I was a bush boy, I could use a rifle, it was all familiar to me. But we had kids that came in that had never seen a rifle until the first day they got to Kapooka (Australian army barracks) and they were sent away to war.”

Mr Mason, who spent 352 days and four hours in Vietnam, recalled his time there along with other members of the Pottsville RSL on Friday as the country came together to commemorate the Battle of Long Tan, Australia's bloodiest battle in the war.

"It's very humbling and sad,” Mr Mason said.

"It makes you think about the guys who were there that aren't here now.

"I was in the first planeload of national servicemen to arrive in country in 1966, in Vietnam. We were fortunate, there were 15 of us guys who went over in the same plane and the same 15 guys came back in the plane. But within five years there were five of us that were missing, four of those at their own hands.

"That is what the war did to you, and it is still happening today. The soldiers that are coming today, the authorities are still missing something in the connection to get people back into the lifestyle and routine of not having to all the time be told what to do.

"Young diggers today are struggling but the soldiers of today are professionals, we weren't.”

Members of the Pottsville RSL gather with Tweed MP Geoff Provest to officially open their new display at Pottsville Beach Sports Club. 18 Aug, 2017.
Members of the Pottsville RSL gather with Tweed MP Geoff Provest to officially open their new display at Pottsville Beach Sports Club. 18 Aug, 2017. Nikki Todd

Mr Mason recalled his story as he joined the official opening of the new war memorabilia display, opened on Friday at the Pottsville Beach Sports Club.

Alongside his uniform - the first he received - are other bits and pieces donated by members of the Pottsville community.

Clive Cramb, vice-president of the Pottsville RSL, with some of the goods donated by himself and his family to the new defence memorabilia cabinet.
Clive Cramb, vice-president of the Pottsville RSL, with some of the goods donated by himself and his family to the new defence memorabilia cabinet. Nikki Todd

Pottsville RSL vice-president Clive Cramb, who spearheaded the creation of the display, said one of the most remarkable donations had been a saddle from the Light Horse Brigade - numbered 623 - dating back to 1917 and a plume hat.

Other items of interest include shell fragments and artefacts from Gallipoli, as well as more recent memorabilia from local soldiers currently serving in the Middle East.

Mr Cramb said the display, which included more than 60 donated items, including many from his own family, would be refreshed every six months.

Some shrapnel from Gallipoli on display at Pottsville RSL's new cabinet.
Some shrapnel from Gallipoli on display at Pottsville RSL's new cabinet. Nikki Todd
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  pottsville beach sports club pottsville rsl vietnam veteran

Fighting hard for young Tweed homeless

Fighting hard for young Tweed homeless

Sporting elite turn out to launch new foundation

Adding some spice at the Salt Bar

Executive chef Drew Barr from Salt Bar.

Renovations complete at Salt Village

Labor luminary remembered

REMEMBERED: Murwillumbah-born "Johno” Johnson upon receiving the Papal Medal in 2006.

Rising from Mur'bah's southside to halls of power

Raiders get ready for Rams attack

Tweed Coast Raider Drew Lanston goes on the burst.

"I think we're the best team in the competition”

Local Partners

Water restrictions continue over the next few days

Council will continue to monitor the Tweed's water.

Tweed's new cat show will be a purr-fect day

KITTENS GALORE: The inaugural Northern Rivers cat show will display a variety of pedigree and domestic cats at Tweed Heads South on Saturday.

The inaugural Northern Rivers cat show is on this weekend.

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

Bachelor recap: Elise the new favourite to win Matty's heart

ELISE Stacy, one of the new favourites to win The Bachelor, has revealed that she nearly quit Ten’s dating show earlier this year.

GoT's mind-blowing dragon theory

Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

A theory about the show’s dragons could explain this week's episode.

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson hosts Little Big Shots.

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests in new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Tweed gig guide: Sun chasers and star duets

Chase the Sun play Currumbin RSL's Soundlounge on Saturday night.

Tweed gigs for August 24-28

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

Great First Home Buying or a Solid Investment Opportunity

6/135 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $225,000 ...

This neat and tidy, top level unit is in a handy location just minutes from Kirra beachfront and the shopping and dining precinct of Coolangatta. The solid...

Modern Stylish Family Home

18 Donegal Court, Banora Point 2486

House 4 3 2 $695,000

Why build your dream home when you can move straight in! Measuring in excess of 39 squares this sensational and perfectly designed home offers you the ideal blend...

Sought After Parkes Lane

58 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $789,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 26TH 12:00 - 12:30PM Located in the very popular town of Terranora, set on half an acre (2,044m2) of useable land with...

Click here to &#39;ADD TO CART&#39;

8/100 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $245,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH AUGUST 12:00 - 12:30PM Now here is a very tidy unit just waiting for a new owner to move in or invest. Conveniently...

Modern Three-Bedroom Ground Floor Unit

6/114 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 3 1 2 $300,000 ...

This spacious three-bedroom unit is ideally situated on the ground floor at the end of a small block of only 6. Conveniently located within minutes to local...

Put this one on your shopping list!

1/155A Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $249,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 26 AUGUST 10:00 - 10:30AM This unit is currently tenanted at $290 per week and is conveniently located to transport and...

Prime Coolangatta Location

46 Tweed Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 $865,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH AUGUST 1:00 - 1:30PM Offering characteristics of a classic cottage including high ceilings and polished timber...

First Home Buyer Alert!

157 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $390,000 ...

This home is well maintained and on a large level block with driveway access to the rear yard. There is a spacious living, dining and kitchen area with split...

Just 900 Metres from Tugun Beachfront with DA Approval for a Second Dwelling

27 Admiral Crescent, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 2 Auction

Enjoying the best of both worlds, this elevated home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac with Hinterland and Ocean views and is just 900 metres from pristine Tugun...

Great Family Home with Space, Views and Dual Living Potential (STCA)

60 Peninsula Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 2 $530,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH AUGUST 10:00 - 10:30AM This great family home has been designed to capture amazing valley and Broadwater views from all...

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry