LEST WE FORGET: Where to remember our fallen soldiers in the Tweed Shire

LEST WE FORGET: There will be services across Tweed Shire for Remembrance Day on Monday. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

SERVICES across the Tweed on Monday will be marking Remembrance Day 2019.

On November 11, 1918, the guns fell silent, finally an end to fighting in World War I.

A minute’s silence will be held around Australia to remember those who fought and paid the ultimate price in service for their country.

At Murwillumbah, the service will be held at Murwillumbah Services Club with attendees requests to assemble at 10.50am for an 11am start which will be conducted by Murwillumbah Primary School students and supported by the Murwillumbah High School band, and the guard by members of the 225 Army Cadet Unit.

At Uki, a service will be held at the memorial by Uki Primary School, again assembling at 10.50am for an 11am service.

In Tweed Heads, the service will be held at the memorial in Chris Cunningham Park with assembly at from 10.50am for the service at 11am (NSW).

At Kingscliff, the Remembrance Day service will start at 10.25am held by young veterans from Afghanistan in Rowan Robinson Park leading the minute’s silence at 11am.

A service will be held at Pottsville Beach Public School with assembly from 10.45am for the service at 11am.

A service of Remembrance will be held at Queen Elizabeth Park in Coolangatta at 11am (Queensland time).