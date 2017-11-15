Menu
Let the celebrations begin!

Evy McWilliam, Anne-Louise Leonard and Hailey Kellett look stunning at their school formal.
by Nikki Todd

YEAR 12 students from Pacific Coast Christian School celebrated their end of school milestone at their formal dinner last week.

Students gathered in the parklands of Elevation Church at Tweed Heads last Thursday to pose for our camera before enjoying their evening.

The remaining high schools in the shire will celebrate their formals at a host of functions around the Coast this week.

Watch out for our special formals insert, featuring highlights from every Tweed high school formal for the year, to be published on Saturday, December 2.

Topics:  elevation church formal 2017 pacific coast christian school tweed formals 2017 year 12

Tweed Daily News
