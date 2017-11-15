Let the celebrations begin!

Evy McWilliam, Anne-Louise Leonard and Hailey Kellett look stunning at their school formal.

YEAR 12 students from Pacific Coast Christian School celebrated their end of school milestone at their formal dinner last week.

Students gathered in the parklands of Elevation Church at Tweed Heads last Thursday to pose for our camera before enjoying their evening.

The remaining high schools in the shire will celebrate their formals at a host of functions around the Coast this week.

