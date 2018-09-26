Let the views at this Banora Point home do all the talking

THE expansive views from this four-bedroom Banora Point home will be the talk of any family get together, whether it's a celebration or relaxing while watching the sunset.

Seller Graham Ridgewell said the home was accommodating to a family looking to enjoy the benefits of extra space.

"It was a wonderful house to bring up two teenagers,” Mr Ridgewell said.

"It has the ability for a dual occupancy with someone downstairs and the access to the house isn't compromised by someone downstairs.

"It's on a wonderful street, it's a wide street and we've had the pleasure of having some neighbours.”

Mr Ridgewell said the expansive views from the enormous purpose-built deck were always a major highlight when entertaining.

"We've had some wonderful parties up there and because of the size of the deck it can accommodate a lot of people,” he said.

The deck also comes complete with a wet bar area, pool table and portable spa.

The spacious master bedroom offers an en-suite and walk-in-wardrobe plus easy access to the main bathroom with separate powder room.

The dining area is off the gourmet kitchen with stone bench tops, gas cook top and stainless appliances.

The owners can even create a teenager or parents' retreat downstairs complete with another bedroom, large living as well as another bathroom.

Enjoy the summer lounging by the in-ground, salt-water swimming pool surrounded by sandstone pavers and with undercover parking for four cars, there's plenty of extra space for a boat or trailer.

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 4

Address: 22 Oakland Pde, Banora Point

Agent: Raine and Horne, Tate Brownlee Ph: 0401 176 633 or Carolyn Brukner Ph: 0418 652 601

Features: North aspect position, fully fenced and security intercom, low maintenance established gardens, solar hot water and water tanks

Price: Sale by negotiation

Inspections: Noon-12.30pm on Saturday, September 29