'Let us return home'

Possums Community Pre-school director Karen Shackell (black jacket) with staff and families at the school's Condong home, where they have not been able to return since the flood.

ALMOST 12 weeks after the flood disaster, the students of Possums Community Pre-School have still not been able to return home.

The Condong centre, flooded for the first time ever in the March 30 deluge, remains shut, with 'No Entry' signs warning against entering the property.

Instead, the 48 children of the centre must make do with temporary facilities at nearby Tumbulgum Primary School while Tweed Shire Council, which owns the community hall from which the pre-school operates, decides its future.

Possums director Karen Shackell said the uncertainty was taking its toll on the pre-school community.

"Our parents are paying fees to bring their children here, I'm really aware of what our families are giving up to stay loyal to us,” she said.

Ms Shackell said all they wanted to do was return to their home of the last 31 years.

"We really want to stay where we are,” she said.

"This is a beautiful old building ... like an old cottage. It has a really special feel about it.

"We have spent close to $70,000 on our outdoor environment over the last five years, making it a beautiful place for our children and community.”

Due to its central location, the school services families from as far as Pottsville, Stokers Siding and Kingscliff and offers specialist services for children with a disability as well as Indigenous children.

"The location allows us to be more accessible,” Ms Shackell said.

"It is really good for our families.

"We are really hoping that the council and councillors will look at it as not just a building but as a really important community service and one that is really valued and highly regarded in our community.

"It would be devastating to lose our connection to this place if we were to be relocated.”

Flooding at Possums Community Pre-School after the March 30, 2017 deluge. Contributed

A Council spokesperson said council had already held several discussions with Possums regarding damage to the building and possible options, with a report due to go before council on next month.

"Council is meeting with the preschool again this week,” the spokesman said.

"A report is going to Council on July 20 which outlines damage to Possums Pre-school and possible options for the infrastructure,” he said.

Any possible return to the site would be determined by their ongoing discussion with Possums, the outcome of the Council meeting and insurance processing, he said.