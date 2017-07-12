Let's do something about caring for our homeless

A SPOTLIGHT will be placed on the plight of the Tweed's growing homelessness problem, compounded by the recent flood, as residents and community leaders come together to raise money through the annual Vinnies Community Sleepout.

The fundraising events, to be held on Wednesday, August 2 and Thursday, August 3, aim to raise money solely for St Vincent de Paul's homeless service provider Fred's Place.

The renovated home in Boyd St, Tweed Heads, is the only service of its kind in the region, providing daytime support services for those experiencing or at risk of homelessness, including bathrooms, kitchen with food, laundry, telephone, internet, visiting legal and medical practitioners and help with accessing government agencies.

Last year, Fred's Place was accessed by up to 80 people a day from Tweed Heads, Murwillumbah and other parts of Tweed Shire, with around 460 people being case-managed to assist them with their needs at any one time. Staff have reported a trebling of demand since the March flood.

St Vincent de Paul Lismore Central Council executive officer Michael Timbrell urged residents to get behind the fundraisers, which include a corporate lunch or "eatout” at Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club on August 2, followed by a sleepout on the banks of the Tweed River at Seagulls Club the following night.

"Fred's Place is the sole beneficiary of these fundraisers,” Mr Timbrell said.

"With a rising demand for homelessness-related services we're aiming to do even better than last year. People know Fred's Place does a great job in providing vital personal services to a large number of locals. Support from both the corporate sector and the broader community has been wonderful.

"The other aim is to spotlight the problem of homelessness in the Tweed and the North Coast more widely, which is among the highest in NSW.”

In the past 12 months Fred's Place has helped 272 people find secure housing, with statistics showing the Tweed is the ninth most unaffordable rental market in the world, based on income to rent ratio.

How to get involved