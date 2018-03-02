Let's get rid of rubbish this Clean Up Australia Day

Gavin Doniger, Trevor Arbon (operator of Big Trev's Water Sports) and Candy Walters are ready to clean up Jack Evans boat harbour for Australia Day.Picture: John Gass

Gavin Doniger, Trevor Arbon (operator of Big Trev's Water Sports) and Candy Walters are ready to clean up Jack Evans boat harbour for Australia Day.Picture: John Gass John Gass

IT'S that time of year again when the community comes together to help tidy up Tweed for Clean Up Australia Day.

Anybody keen to help with the clean-up can join one of the events planned for across the weekend or they can organise their own clean-up. Tweed Byron Local Aboriginal Land Council project officer Connor Hayes is encouraging everyone to get involved in the big clean-up this weekend and has organised an event at Fingal on Saturday, March 3.

"The Tweed Byron LALC has chosen to help out with Clean Up Australia Day at Fingal Head because we have significant problems with illegal dumping on the land we own on the Fingal Peninsula,” Mr Hayes said.

"Our goal is to clean up, fix up and conserve the environment because when the rubbish is gone, nature can carry on.

Trevor "Big Trev” Arbon, operator of Big Trev's Water Sports, is inviting the community to help him clean up Jack Evans Boat Harbour on Sunday, March 4.

"We'll have a clean-up and a barbecue,” Big Trev said.

"People can sign up online or with me. Twin Towns are putting on a barbecue for all volunteers and there will be live music.”

Big Trev said he's taken part in Clean Up Australia Day for more than 25 years because wanted to protect the environment.

"I think it's a great thing to not only clean up the place but to show the children that come along that our place is a beautiful place and we need to look after it,” he said.

Sathay Sai School students were picking up rubbish in Knox Park at Murwillumbah today, while fishermen are meeting at Tweed Tackle and Marine from 8am tomorrow to clean up the Tweed River.

Help clean up Tweed