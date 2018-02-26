Lev Vlassenko winner to perform in Tyalgum

LIVE SHOW: 2017 Lev Vlassenko Piano Competition winner Oscar Wong will bring his talents to Tyalgum.

STUNNING classical talents will take to the stage at Tyalgum's Flutterbies Cafe next month.

An Afternoon of Piano and Song, presented by Hearts Aflame Productions, will bring 2017 Lev Vlassenko Piano Competition winner Oscar Wong and operatic bass Henry Pinder to the cafe's stage.

Wong is one of Australia's rising stars of classical music, currently undertaking his fourth year of a Bachelor of Music under the instruction of Natascha Vlassenko.

He has performed with Gold Coast Symphony Orchestra, Queensland Conservatorium and Queensland Symphony Orchestras.

Henry Pinder has performed with Opera Queensland and various shows with the conservatorium.

Hearts Aflame Productions manager Solar Chapel welcomed the opportunity to bring the two performers to the village.

"Oscar and Henry are both exciting young music talents and we are thrilled to bring them to Tyalgum for this special concert,” he said.

"These Little Shop concerts at Flutterbies Cafe are an intimate acoustic event with limited seating of only 50 people.

"In years to come, I have no doubt that Oscar and Henry will be gracing the stages of the world's best concert halls and opera houses so it's a privilege for Hearts Aflame Productions to be able to bring them together in Tyalgum.”

Wong will perform a program of classics including Haydn, Chopin, Brahms and more.

The concert will be held in The Little Shop Next Door at Flutterbies Cafe on Saturday, March 10.

Doors open at 2pm for a 2.30pm start and the concert will wrap up about 4.30pm.

A concert menu of cocktails and desserts will be available during the interval for concert patrons and can be pre-purchased before the show.

Attendees can also book for lunch before the concert. For enquiries phone 0488713241. To book online, visit pianoandsong18.eventbrite.com.au.

