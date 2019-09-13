Liam finally surfaces after Miley split

Chris and Liam Hemsworth enjoy some quality time together.

LIAM Hemsworth has resurfaced on social media for the first time since his high-profile split with wife Miley Cyrus - and he seems to be enjoying himself.

The Aussie actor popped up in several photos and videos across brother Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky's Instagram accounts, as the couple enjoyed a group getaway to Richard Branson's private island.

The group travelled to the island by helicopter and boat.

Sitting just north of Noosa, the tiny heart-shaped Makepeace Island is home to an exclusive resort - and played host to the Hemsworths and friends in a jaunt that included boat and helicopter trips from their Byron Bay home.

Chris called the private island, part-owned by Virgin billionaire Branson, "another little hidden gem in Australia". The Daily Mail reports a three-night stay during high season costs $12,000 per night for up to eight adults - but it appears the Hemsworths and friends just stopped by for the day, lazing by the pool, lunching in the on-site restaurant and leaving via boat by sunset.

Liam has posted just once on his own social media - to publicise a new movie release - since he made the August 13 public statement via Instagram that he and Miley Cyrus had separated.

Since then, he's kept a remarkably low profile - particularly in contrast to his ex, who has released a brutal single about their break-up (Slide Away), performed it at the MTV VMAs, and very publicly started dating a new girlfriend, reality star Kaitlynn Carter.

It's understood Hemsworth and Cyrus could be divorced by Halloween.

According to reports published in The Blast, negotiations between the pair have been "amicable", and the divorce is on track to being finalised by October 31.