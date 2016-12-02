Libraries closing for Christmas

Dudley Horscroft takes advantage of all the great books on offer at the Tweed Shire Libraries.

TWEED Shire libraries will be closed to the public over the holiday period, from noon on Christmas Eve.

The Murwillumbah and Kingscliff libraries will reopen on Tuesday, January 3, and will have new operating hours in 2017.

Murwillumbah Library will be open from 9am to 6pm on weekdays, with an extended closing time on Thursdays to 7pm.

Kingscliff will operate from 9am to 5pm on weekdays, and will stay open until 6pm on Wednesdays.

Both will be open from 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.

After-hours return chutes will be available at the Murwillumbah, Kingscliff and Tweed Heads libraries throughout the festive period closures.

Tweed Heads Library is set for a major upgrade in 2017.

The council will be announcing details of the refurbishment following the next meeting on December 15.