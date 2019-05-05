Licence up for public review

Residents gather outside Black Rocks Sports Field in support of the Men's Shed relocating to the site in 2017.

Residents gather outside Black Rocks Sports Field in support of the Men's Shed relocating to the site in 2017. Nikki Todd

THE PUBLIC is going to have its say on the proposed licence extension for the Pottsville Men's Shed, to comply with state legislation.

Council passed a resolution last month to grant the club a licence to the Black Rocks Sports Field in Pottsville, for five years from 2022.

The resolution will also allow the club the option to extend their lease for another five years from 2027.

However, the resolution will be brought before council at their next ordinary meeting on May 16, to alter the motion to allow for public consultation.

Council's manager if corporate governance, Stephanie Papadopoulos, said the council needed to pass a resolution which would comply with state legislation.

"In order to comply with the community consultation requirements, the Council will consider a report at its next scheduled ordinary meeting recommending the resolution is altered to effect that the proposal is publicly notified and exhibited and that public submissions are invited on the proposal,” she said.

"After the period for public submissions has closed, the Council will consider any public submissions it has received and decide whether to endorse the proposal to grant the licence at a further meeting.”

Ms Papadopoulos said the council would also be recommending to its councillors at the May 16 meeting, a master plan be developed for the Black Rocks Sports Field.

She said it will be recommended the master plan be completed by the end of the year.

Koala activists protesting against development at Black Rocks Sports Field in the previous council term. Contributed

The occupancy Pottsville Men's Shed at the sporting grounds was a divisive issue for the community when it was proposed in 2016.

Tweed councillor Pryce Allsop said he hoped the community would continue to support the Men's Shed at its current location.

"We went through 12 months of hell trying to figure out whether the it was right or wrong to go with the Men's Shed there,” Cr Allsop said.

"It is growing in supports numbers and what can be seen by that is people are going and enjoying their service.

"We know there will be objectors, but we are hoping we can handle an argument as we did when we decided the Men's Shed could go there.”

Noise pollution was one of the hot button issues when the first proposal was made in 2016, but Cr Allsop believes there are minimal noise emissions coming from the club.

Another reason for continuing to support the club's current location is the lack of an alternative site according to the councillor.

Cr Allsop said while developments at nearby Dunloe Park were still a long way off, the club needed to stay at the Black Rocks Sports Field.