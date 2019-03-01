Liesl excited to show off her popular hot products

THE SECOND edition of the Chinderah Chilli Festival will be a special occasion for Liesl Addicoat.

The Tweed Shire native has dedicated herself to her business, Gourmet Outfitters, and the chilli-based products she produces.

Ms Addicoat was at last year's inaugural event and says she is excited to show off her creations at today's festival.

"This is special because it is local - we were proud when we got through our first year,” she said.

"I have some great local support for the product and it is in some local stores around the region.”

She said while she had a lot of fun at the festival in 2018, she believes this year's event will be one not to miss for young families.

"It is a great day for families, not just chilli lovers,” she said.

"A lot of effort goes into making sure there is something for children and plenty of markets.”

Ms Addicoat said all of the markets stalls at the Chinderah Chilli Festival were proud to be displaying their products to the Tweed community.

She said being able to engage with the people who come to her stall make the day special for her.

"I love being able to show my products and flavour profiles,” she said.

"I am proud and I back my product.

"It is all small batch and hand crafted made with a lot of hard work,” Ms Addicoat said of her product.