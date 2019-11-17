Menu
WELL LOVED: Pastor Stephen Nichol.
Life of Coolum pastor, surfer and cyclist to be celebrated

Mark Furler
17th Nov 2019 7:48 AM

COOLUM has lost a true saint - a man whose life included everything from working in the slums of Thailand to helping single mums fleeing domestic violence.

Father of five Stephen Nichol was a legend in the coastal community, not only for his role in building a church school and international college, but for his heart for people.

The well-loved surfer, who was the driving force behind the popular Coolum carols, passed away on Wednesday, aged 63.

Throughout his life, the Coolum Christian Family Church pastor endured some incredible battles, including the sickness of his children in Thailand and his own health struggles which included seven brain bleeds and multiple surgeries.

A celebration service for Stephen's life will be held at Victory Church at 32 Carseldine Rd, Bridgeman Downs on Monday, November 18 at 1pm.

angie nichol christianity coolum coolum family christian church dementia faith stephen nichol surfing tribute

