Life filled with volunteering for Janet Woods

BEING able to lend a helping hand was always at the forefront of Janet Woods' mind.

Ms Woods' lifetime commitment to volunteering for a number of Tweed community groups, including the Pink Ladies of Murwillumbah Hospital and Tweed Meals on Wheels, has been recognised in this year's Queen's Birthday 2017 Honours List. The Banora Point resident said she was surprised but honoured to receive the Order of Australia Medal.

"It was something I felt I could do to help the community,” Ms Woods said.

"What's the use of sitting at home doing nothing?”

She has spent her days feeding the homeless as a founding member of Meals on Wheels and helping complete the medical files at the hospital.

Ms Woods couldn't have done it without the help of others. "If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be getting this award, so it's recognition for them too.”