SAFETY FIRST: Melissa Zambelli and Eve Heath, from Burringbar Community Association, showing their two defibrillator machines purchased to help the remote village during emergencies.
News

Life-saving equipment to help Burringbar in emergencies

Aisling Brennan
by
30th May 2018 4:34 PM

THE Burringbar community is now prepared for any emergency situation, after two defibrillators were installed in the village.

The Burringbar Community Association purchased two defibrillator machines for the general store and Burringbar Sports Club.

Association secretary Eve Heath said the life-saving machines would be a great asset to the community.

"We're a little bit remote, the closest hospital is Murwillumbah or Byron and either way they're 15 or 20 minutes apart,” she said.

"We have a diverse population and lots of sport goes down at the Burringbar Sports Club.

"We're also getting a lot of weekend tourists.”

After receiving a federal community grant, Ms Heath said it was an easy decision to purchase the two defibrillator machines to ensure the safety of the community was upheld.

"We thought the best thing we could do for the community was to purchase two machines,” she said.

"Burringbar is a very strong village community that works together, we support each other.

"We've got to have training on it next month, but I've been told the defibrillator machines are idiot-proof.”

burringbar burringbar community association defibrillator
Tweed Daily News

